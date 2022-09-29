Staffordshire best-kept villages celebrate competition success

Louise Nixon and Cathy Knight of Brewood celebrate their triumph with competition chairman Jo Cooper and Richard Winterton of Bargain Hunt who sponsored the event

Richard Winterton, star of BBC television series Bargain Hunt, announced the winners of the competition at a ceremony in Stafford.

Brewood was the star of the show, taking both the Best Large Village and Community Spirit awards.

Bargain Hunt star Richard Winterton and competition chairman Jo Cooper

Yoxall, between Lichfield and Burton-upon-Trent, took second place in the large village category, followed by Abbots Bromley, between Lichfield and Stafford.

Acton Trussell, near Stafford took the Small Village award, followed by neighbouring Bednall, with Kingsley Holt taking third place.

Malcolm Nicholas and Sue Calvert with the trophies for Acton Trussell, with competition chairman Jo Cooper and sponsor Richard Winterton

Acton Trussell also came second in the Community Spirit award, followed by Edingale, Fulford and Gnosall which all shared third spot.

Ipstones, in the Staffordshire Moorlands, took the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England Sustainable and Green Initiative award.

There was also a special award for competition stalwart William Read of Stafford who celebrated 50 years of Best Kept Village judging.

The Staffordshire Best Kept Village Competition winners

Competition manager Jo Cooper said that after many years of simply judging the beauty of villages, the competition format had also been changed to reflect community spirit.

She said: “We had a children’s poster, poetry, prose and photography awards and of course the new Community Spirit competition.

"Every entrant has, as usual, highlighted their sense of pride of being part of a village, making judging very difficult.

"It was a tight call and I’d like to say thank you to every entrant for participating and many congratulations to all our winners. “

Richard, whose Lichfield-based company Richard Winterton Auctioneers sponsored the event, said it had been an honour to be involved again.

He said it showed how Staffordshire had come together and continued to thrive.