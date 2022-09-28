Service a memorial to those lost during pandemic

A concept drawing shows how the Trees of Life exhibition will look

Organised by the National Memorial Arboretum and the National Forest Company, "Trees of Life" will be a special Service of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, October 11.

It will see representatives from the NHS, emergency services and other key workers, along with members of the public come together to honour the bravery and dedication of those who served the nation throughout the pandemic and remember all those who died of Covid-19.

Led by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster Abbey, the service will include worship, carefully chosen readings, choral music and prayers.

During the service, the Abbey will also be hosting “The Leaves of the Trees” installation, created by Sculptor Peter Walker.

This display across the floor of the Abbey was designed as a reflective memorial, made up of 5000 steel leaves with the word HOPE written upon them.

It creates a beautiful impression of fallen autumn leaves appearing as though naturally scattered by the wind.

The leaves symbolise the past, that which has transpired and hope for the future.

The Abbey will be dressed with trees and saplings which will be blessed during the service, before being planted in a new glade at the National Memorial Arboretum in the National Forest.

It will be the first step in the delivery of an inspirational living memorial to the pandemic within a 25-acre extension to the Arboretum.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “As the Nation’s year-round place to remember, we have been inundated with requests for us to commemorate the incredible service and sacrifice of key workers during the pandemic alongside providing a space in memory of those who tragically lost their lives.

“Together with the National Forest Company, we are developing an ambitious plan to transform a tract of former quarry land into an inspirational living landscape, representative of the changing seasons, where people can reflect and remember.

"The saplings blessed during the ‘Trees of Life’ service will be incorporated into a beautiful new glade at the Arboretum, as we begin to deliver on our vision for a dedicated new Remembrance space connected to the pandemic.”

John Everitt, chief executive of the National Forest Company, said: “It is fitting to host this living memorial in the National Forest in the heart of the country.

“The National Forest is a symbol of regeneration and testimony to the power of trees to heal a landscape, lives and livelihoods.

"The trees that will be blessed in this service will outlive us all, helping to honour the past, offer solace in the present and connect us to future generations.”