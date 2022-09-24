Notification Settings

Staffordshire residents offered help making homes greener to cut energy bills

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

Staffordshire residents are being offered help making their homes greener and more sustainable to help with current cost of living pressures.

Annette Burrows and Anna Kotrach

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for communities said the council wants to make sure that people are aware of the support and advice available.

Victoria said: “With the cost of living rising, we know that many households will struggle this winter but I want to remind people that there is help and support and great schemes such as this available.

“Getting help early can make a big difference and our campaign will help people find information, advice and support to help them manage those cost of living pressures. We’ll be signposting people to a range of support on things like money and bills, food and essentials, staying warm and helping others.”

The £5.6m Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme will help residents on low incomes to heat their homes for less using greener and more energy efficient solutions.

Since 2019, the scheme has installed over 450 free heating solutions into over 400 homes. Over 91 per cent of these homes have increased the properties energy efficiency, saving residents more than £650k in home heating bills.

The new phase of the scheme, launching this week will focus on getting green energy solutions into Staffordshire homes. This includes things like solar panels, air source heat pumps, external wall insulation, underfloor heating and other insulation measures.

Annette Burrows, from Burntwood, had solar panels and loft insolation installed at her house.

Annette said: “I remember seeing the scheme advertised on Facebook but when it mentioned you could get free heating systems installed in your house I actually thought it was too good to be true. When the adviser came out to assess what would be best for me as well as having the loft insolation, he also said I could get solar panels which would help generate my own electricity.

“The whole process was fairly straight forward and I’m really pleased with the results. While I’m still concerned about the rising energy costs, I now feel in a better position than I would have been in.”

Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Councils Cabinet Support Member for Public Health and Integrated Care said: “At a time when many families are struggling with rising energy costs, it’s vital that we do what we can to help them.

“The Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme is a great initiative that’s not only helping households save money on energy bills but because of the greener options is helping improve the environment too.

“We’ve been pleased with the success of the scheme so far having helped over 400 local families."

Applications are now open and people can find out more and apply online at www.staffordshirewarmerhomes.co.uk

