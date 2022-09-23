Cannock Chase councillors pay tribute to late Queen

Cannock Chase Council Civic Centre

September 8 was one of the “darkest of days”, Cannock Chase Council’s leader Olivia Lyons said. as Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral, bringing her 70-year reign to an end.

Councillor Lyons put forward an address to the new King, Charles III, which was unanimously approved by fellow district councillors at an extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday. They wore black outfits and held a minute’s silence at the start of the meeting as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

The address will now be sealed with the Common Seal of the district council and forwarded to the King. It states: “We, Your Majesty’s loyal and faithful subjects, the chair, councillors, and citizens of Cannock Chase, express our profound sympathy on the passing of your beloved mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty The Queen was a wise and constitutional monarch who earned the admiration and loyal affection of all her subjects. The loss is felt across the district, country, Commonwealth, and the world.

“We express our loyalty to Your Majesty The King, and we hope that, by the Grace of God, your reign is long and happy.’”

Councillors across the chamber paid tribute to the late Queen’s decades of service, including her diplomacy and contribution towards the Northern Ireland peace process. They also looked ahead to the reign of her successor and expressed confidence that Charles III would continue her legacy of public service, with several proclamations of “God save the King” made during the meeting.

Councillor Tony Johnson, leader of the Labour group, said: “The late Queen was a great and gracious lady – a remarkable national and international figure. Her passing marks not just the end of the second Elizabethan age but the passing of a great generation, who not only won a war but came back and built a better country.”

Councillor Josh Bancroft said: “I cried when I heard the news of the Queen’s passing – she always struck me as an eternal figure. It hit me like the loss of a grandparent.

“She reminded me of my own grandparents – a generation of people who didn’t moan and just got on with it. She has had to do that for 70 long years and it strikes me, being one of the younger members in the chamber, how much she touched everybody.”

Councillor Josh Newbury said: “I would like to express my condolences. I think the Royal Family are going through an incredibly hard time and having to carry out their duties publically, particularly our King, while also mourning the loss of his mother.

“I hope by going out and seeing members of the public they can draw comfort that people are sharing their grief.”

Councillor Charlie Frew said: “This has been a moment of reflextion for the nation. Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning British monarch and longest-running female head of state in history.