Staffordshire LEP chief executive stands down after 18 months

Anne Boyd

Working with the LEP’s Board to drive economic growth and support the region’s post-pandemic recovery during a turbulent economic backdrop and period of significant change for LEPs following the Levelling Up White Paper.

She will now take-up a new national role as Director of Advice and Business Solutions service across Great Britain for ACAS (funded by BEIS).

Under Boyd’s leadership, the organisation has delivered a £23 million Getting Building Fund programme, ensuring rapid and visible economic recovery in Staffordshire, introduced expert market intelligence via the new economic SITREP, and strengthened Staffordshire’s position nationally across both Government and her peers.

Following the Government’s Levelling-Up White Paper announcement in February, Boyd has developed the co-design of a new business model that will supersede the LEP and ensure that the independent voice of business continues to influence and drive growth and innovation locally.

Anne Boyd said: "It’s been a privilege to serve as chief executive of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. The difference the LEP has made throughout the course of the past few years is clear.