Concerns rising over missing 54-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago

By Nathan RoweStaffordshirePublished:

Concerns are rising over a missing 54-year-old who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

David Boardman
David Boardman, from Cannock, was last seen on Main Road, Milford, just before 11.10am on Saturday, September 3.

He was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7.

David is described as white, with short grey hair and is around 5ft 9ins in height.

Anyone who has seen David or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to message police on Facebook or Twitter, or by call 101, quoting incident number 504 of 7 September.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Staffordshire
Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

