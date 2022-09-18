Hospitals in Staffordshire are safe from energy market 'volatility' due to being under contract, chiefs say

Stafford County Hospital

Bosses from the University Hospitals of North Midlands – which runs Stafford's County Hospital and Royal Stoke University – said they were stable amid rising energy costs.

But despite being locked into supply contracts from April 2020 to March 2024, the hospital is still urging staff to make energy savings in their work areas where possible.

It comes as concerns continue to be raised over people, and businesses, amid rising energy bills despite a package of measures announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

A statement from the organisation said: "University Hospitals of North Midlands is locked into supply contracts for four years from April 2020 to March 2024 and is therefore isolated from the current volatility in the energy markets.

“We are looking at alternative solutions for energy provision and have invested a significant amount of money in technology such as Combined Heat and Power, LED lighting, heat recovery and variable speed motor control to make energy savings.

"We also have also launched an internal 'Switch to a Sustainable UHNM' campaign, where we encourage staff to make energy savings in their work areas.”

The organisation is aiming to expand its fleet of electric vehicles, review cycle facilities to enable more people to cycle in to work, alongside other initiatives – including installing a biodigester at County Hospital to transform the way food waste is managed and working with Sharpsmart to recycle single-use metal instruments.

Dr Nick Watts, chief sustainability officer at NHS England, said earlier this year the commitment from the Staffordshire organisation was a "vital step" to making the NHS become net-zero.

“Doing our bit on climate change will directly improve public health and reduce health inequalities, cutting deaths caused by air pollution and ensuring a healthier future for our children," he added.