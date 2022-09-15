Councils’ tributes to late Queen and new King

Cannock Chase Council

The special full council session will be held at Cannock Chase Council’s Civic Centre on Wednesday – two days after the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Council leader Olivia Lyons has called for an address to be adopted, sealed with the common seal of the district authority and forwarded to the new monarch, King Charles III. The address states: ‘To His Majesty The King, may it please Your Majesty.

“We, your Majesty’s loyal and faithful subjects, the chair, councillors, and citizens of Cannock Chase, express our profound sympathy on the passing of your beloved mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty the Queen was a wise and constitutional monarch who earned the admiration and loyal affection of all her subjects.

“The loss is felt across the district, country, Commonwealth, and the world. We express our loyalty to Your Majesty the King, and we hope that, by the Grace of God, your reign is long and happy.”

In neighbouring Stafford Borough councillors spent 20 minutes paying tribute to the late Queen at their full meeting on Tuesday. Members across the chamber and political parties donned black armbands and rosettes and observed two minutes’ silence at the start of the meeting.

Deputy Mayor Peter Jones, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting, said it was a sad time for the borough and the world and invited councillors to share their fond memories and admiration for Elizabeth II. Members also proclaimed “God save the King” several times in honour of Charles III.

Council leader Patrick Farrington described the late Queen as an extraordinary human being who brought great warmth to millions, commanded respect and affection from all”. He added that she was “an ambassador like no other and clearly, a sense of public service (was) carried out with humour and dignity.

“We witness a moment in history, which will fill the study books of our own families for generations to come,” Councillor Farrington said. “I am a Royalist, supporter of the monarchy and very proud to say so and notwithstanding the great sadness, swear allegiance to our new King, who let us not forget, is grieving for the loss of his mother.”

Councillors Jack Kemp and Bryan Cross recalled swearing allegiance to the Queen in decades past and meeting the late monarch. Councillor Ralph Cooke, deputy leader of the Labour group, told fellow elected members he was not a “natural monarchist” but “admired the values that Queen Elizabeth II held so dear”.

He added: “She was devoted to her family, and also palpably so, to this country and our best interests. Rest in eternal piece Your Majesty and thank you”.

Leader of the Borough Independents Rob Kenney said that Queen Elizabeth II was devoted and loyal and would always be remembered. And fellow Stone councillor Jill Hood said the late monarch was in inspiration to other women throughout her life.

Union Flags are flying at half mast at the Civic Centre, Victoria Park and Stonefield Park during the mourning period. Around 100 people attended a short service at St Mary’s Church in Stafford town centre at the weekend in memory of the Queen.