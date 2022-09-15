Council approves sky lanterns and balloons ban

Cannock Chase District Council

It now joins 85 of England’s 343 councils to impose a ban, due to the harm they cause to wildlife as well as the fire risk they pose.

In Staffordshire, there’s a similar ban already in place on land owned by Staffordshire County Council, Stafford Borough Council and Staffordshire Moorlands District Council.

The ban in Cannock Case will be accompanied by advice on the council’s social media pages and website to make the public aware of the problems caused by releasing sky lanterns and balloons.

Councillor Charlie Frew said: “We’re so lucky to have Cannock Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in our district and I think we have a duty as a district council to protect this AONB.

“The adoption of this policy is a crucial step in preserving our AONB.”

He said 200,000 sky lanterns are sold in the UK each year, but they can cause death and injury to animals as well having the potential to start wildfires.

He said strings and ribbons attached to balloons can strangle birds and other wildlife that get caught up in them.

Councillor Frew also noted there is a nationwide petition with more than 50,000 signatories calling on the government to ban sky lanterns across the whole country.

He said there were environmentally friendly alternatives – such as LED tealights, blowing bubbles and planting trees.

Councillor Justin Johnson said: “These floating flames are highly dangerous – they can start wildfires, they can kill animals, they destroy food growing in fields and they set homes and buildings alight.

“The litter they leave in their wake is a blight on our beautiful countryside.

“They’re not completely biodegradable, they cannot be re-used and they cannot be recycled.

“That’s why I feel action is needed now.”

Councillor Alison Muckley asked the council to educate people about alternative forms of commemoration which are more environmentally friendly.

She also sought to ban the release of lanterns and balloons during events that are licensed by the council.

She was advised that this may not be possible in all circumstances – but the council will now seek to add this as a condition for events it provides licenses for, where lawfully possible.

The council will also lobby the government by writing a letter that calls for a nationwide ban on the release of sky lanterns and balloons.