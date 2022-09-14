'Largest ever' military auction as lifetime collections go under the hammer

Medals in the sale include those of a soldier in the 14th London Regiment who went to France in 1914, was promoted to lieutenant and, unusually, then served in the newly formed RAF.

The Richard Winterton auction, which will take place on September 28, includes a medal earned by a soldier who worked alongside Florence Nightingale in the Crimea and the MBE awarded to a Merchant Navy captain who saved sailors from drowning in the Atlantic after German U-boats torpedoed their cargo ships.

The sale at The Tamworth Auction Rooms in Church Street also features military watches, naval trade and divers patches and many German items and combat badges.

Nick Thompson, medals and militaria specialist at The Lichfield Auction Centre, said: "The auction includes two-lifetime collections which have been a privilege to catalogue.

"Highlights include a fantastic medal and ephemera to William Green from Stafford, who worked alongside Florence Nightingale in the Crimea.

"In his later years, Green would tell how he was proud to have been called upon to attend the famous nurse when she had been laid low by fever."

Also featuring in the sale is the archive of Captain Charles Thomas Stone.

"This very brave captain in the Merchant Navy in both WW1 and WW2 received the OBE and the Lloyd’s medal for saving souls in the Atlantic when torpedoed by German U-boats," added Mr Thompson.

"Stone was commodore of the general steamship navigation company and the collection includes his medals plus photos, personal items and ephemera.

"It is a wonderful archive."

The sale also features the medals, Death Plaque and paperwork to Basil Henry Belcher, who went 'over the top' on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, with his men of the 2nd Royal Berkshires at Serre.