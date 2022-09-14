Council reviewing involvement with more than 100 organisations

Staffordshire County Council

The authority began compiling a list of outside bodies it’s involved in, after it was discovered the authority doesn’t know how many companies it owns or has an interest in.

Officers said they don’t have a straightforward way of finding information about the council’s involvement in more than 120 organisations – adding that details of how companies linked to Staffordshire County Council are run is only held by a few individuals.

They decided to review the council’s processes to ensure these organisations are properly monitored for the benefit of taxpayers.

The authority said research has been done to work out the scope and breadth of the interests it holds in various external companies.

Councillors met earlier this year and agreed to focus initially on council-owned, arms-length companies which are sometimes known as ‘LATCOs’.

The council said it would make contact with each LATCO to request paperwork that would enable it to carry out a review of each company’s operations.

It will do the same for the other organisations it is linked with, to establish what involvement councillors or council officers have within those organisations.

The council said it would also get in touch with the relevant councillors or officers to ask them if their involvement with the companies is still necessary and if the companies are still active.

Staffordshire County Council will use the information to create a list of organisations it has a relationship with and who from the county council works with them.

This will then be reviewed each year by the authority’s Corporate Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

County solicitor Kate Loader said: “It’s been quite difficult to find out how many companies we have.

“We are looking at a process to make sure that when companies are set up they follow a process – and, fundamentally, also to make sure there is a register of companies going forwards, which will give us more assurance in relation to the governance of the companies.”

Councillor Bob Spencer said: “I think it’s important to have an understanding of these companies.

“I think the most important thing is that we have a robust process in place rather than an ad-hoc view of companies that we have a relationship with.”

Councillor Jeremy Pert added: “I think we need to make sure we have the most appropriate people involved with those LATCOs.

“We need to make sure the right skills are identified and the right people are identified for those roles – to add value to those boards and make sure the appropriate governance is happening.”

He also said: “I wonder if this report is a precursor to a smoking gun.”

Council leader Councillor Alan White noted that obligations under company law might be at conflict with the council’s interests.

He said: “We do need to be mindful of that, and that’s been on my mind quite a lot recently since we’ve had cabinet members who are directors of companies where decision are being made but they’re also decision makers for the presentation of reports to full council.”