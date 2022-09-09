Notification Settings

Tamworth pays tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Matthew PanterStaffordshirePublished:

Tamworth Borough Council has paid a warm tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

The country is in an official period of mourning after the death of the Queen

Books of Condolence have been opened for any members of the public who wish to pay tribute to The Queen in a lasting record that will be retained in the Staffordshire Archive. Copies are available to sign at St Editha’s Church in Tamworth town centre.

These will be available during church opening hours and remain open until the day after the State funeral.

Union flags are being flown at half-mast from the top of Marmion House and Tamworth Castle until the day after the funeral, although they will be raised for a period of time around the Proclamation – the time when King Charles III is formally announced as the new King and head of state.

Anyone who wishes to lay flowers and tributes may do so around St Editha’s Church. The fire service has asked that these do not include naked flames, but candles can be lit within St Editha’s Church.

Councillor Jeremy Oates, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: "We are deeply saddened on receiving the official announcement of the death of our beloved Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Throughout her reign, the Queen has given us cause to celebrate, brought communities together for street parties and festivities and has had a variety of honours and tributes bestowed upon her, such as the Jubilee Gardens in the Castle Grounds.

"I’m sure those physical tributes will grow in number and her legacy will live on in the town for decades to come, just as her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria’s memory lives on here.

"We were fortunate enough to receive a visit from Her Majesty back in 1980 when she officially opened Ankerside Shopping Centre and many Tamworth people still remember that day with fondness.

"So we know this loss will be deeply felt in Tamworth and that people will be wanting to show their affection and respect for the Queen as we join her family in this period of mourning. We’re sure Tamworth will do Her Majesty proud."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

