'My heart weeps' – Tributes left to the Queen at National Memorial Arboretum

A tribute left at the National Memorial Arboretum

During the national period of mourning, the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is remembering Her Late Majesty’s service to the nation and the Commonwealth, with a book of condolence available at the Arboretum for visitors to sign.

A tribute left at the National Memorial Arboretum

One emotional tribute said "the nation's hearts ache" and "I am honoured to have served you but my heart weeps tears", although comfort is taken that the Queen is "reunited with [her] true love".

Placed in the Drum, within the Arboretum’s Landscapes of Life exhibition, the book will continue to be available for signing during Arboretum opening hours throughout the national period of mourning.

Visitors to the Arboretum are also welcome to lay floral and other tributes in the Amphitheatre, adjacent to the tree Her Late Majesty planted to mark her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

A tree planted at the arboretum by the Queen

On request, visitors can be directed to the many memorials and planted areas with which The Queen had a special connection.

The Daily Service in the Millennium Chapel has also been observed, with the addition of a special reading acknowledging the service of Her Late Majesty to the Nation and the Commonwealth.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: "Our entire team is immensely saddened by the death of Her Majesty, our Patron. Following the proclamation of our new Sovereign, I shall write to Buckingham Palace asking The King’s Private Secretary to express our condolences to all members of the Royal Family.

“At this moment in history, we will provide a fitting tribute to The Queen, offering visitors the chance to sign the book of condolence and to leave their messages online. There are a number of areas within the Arboretum with which Her Majesty had a particular affinity, and we will be encouraging visitors to follow in her footsteps."

The Arboretum’s scheduled Woodland Weekend (September 10-11) activities have been cancelled.

Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum Lead, signing the book of condolences

The National Forest Trek, raising funds for three charities of whom the Royal Family are supportive, will conclude at the Arboretum on Sunday as planned.

The Arboretum team will be ready to welcome and support all those who wish to pay their respects.

A high number of people are expected to visit the Arboretum during the official mourning period.