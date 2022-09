McDonald's at Wilnecote, Tamworth

Work is currently taking place inside the drive-thru restaurant on Watling Street.

Sarah McLean, local McDonald’s franchisee, said: “I’m excited that my Tamworth, Wilnecote restaurant is currently undergoing refurbishment works which will improve the experience of our customers and my team.

"I look forward to re-opening the restaurant from 11am on Thursday, October 6.”