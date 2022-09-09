Housing developer funds new tree-lined walkway at Arboretum

Amelanchier Walk is a new treelined pathway supported by Barratt Developments as part of their corporate sponsorship of the National Memorial Arboretum

As a corporate sponsor of the National Memorial Arboretum, Barratt Developments has funded the creation of a new tree-lined walkway, improving accessibility for visitors and enhancing biodiversity at the Arboretum.

Approximately 100 Amelanchier trees will flank the newly-created path, with the species primed to inject colourful blossom into the 150-acre site’s landscape during the early spring months.

Commonly known as the "Serviceberry", the trees naturally complement the Arboretum’s more than 400 memorials dedicated to members of the Armed Forces, emergency services and community groups who have served our country.

The Arboretum said it hoped that the saplings will be recognised as one of the UK’s national collections of the species.

In May, David Hesson, Regional Managing Director (Central) for Barratt Developments joined Philippa Rawlinson, Managing Director of the National Memorial Arboretum to plant the first trees for Amelanchier Walk

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said: “We hope the new Amelanchier trees and path will be a fitting tribute to all of the community groups, emergency services and Armed Forces who have served this country so well.

“We want the path to help improve access for all the visitors at the National Memorial Arboretum when they come to show their respect to those who have served and sacrificed.

"These new trees build on the work we did for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the Big Barratt Tree Plant where we planted 1,500 trees across the country, and we hope everyone enjoys them for years to come.”

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “Amelanchier Walk is a fantastic addition to the Arboretum, improving accessibility for visitors while injecting seasonal colour and enhancing biodiversity by expanding the variety of tree species across our site.