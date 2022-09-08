Social work team shortlisted for top national award

The Families First Fostering team

The team at Stone-based Families First Fostering has been selected as a finalist for Team of the Year, Children’s Services in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards.

The team is a family run independent fostering agency headed up by mother and daughter duo Amanda and Rachael Davies.

The team is one of five finalists in the Team of the Year, Children’s Services category.

They will find out if the team has won at a special awards ceremony in London on November 4.

Supported by Lambeth London Borough Council, the Team of the Year, Children’s Services award recognises multidisciplinary social work teams who have made a big difference through their outstanding work with children and families.

Peter Hay, chairman of the Social Work Awards, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic entries received this year.

"As a charity, our aim is to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession.

"Thank you to all the people who took the time out of their day to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year.

"And, to all our finalists, congratulations! Being nominated for a national award, whilst supporting others during very challenging times, is a remarkable achievement of which you should be very proud.”