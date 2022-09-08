Ground broken as new Caribbean war memorial comes a step closer

Caribbean War Monument Charity chairman Winston White, deputy chair Pauline Milnes and Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street break the ground on the site of the monument

More than 50 people attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the National Caribbean Monument at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire.

Armed Forces personnel, veterans, their families and descendants were joined by Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street and representatives from the High Commission for Barbados.

Servicemen and women from across the Caribbean were in attendance

It marks the latest step in a process that began in 2019 when the National Caribbean Monument Charity commissioned a 10 per cent scale of the monument and began fundraising to cover the £500,000 cost of the monument.

Since then, a site has been picked out at the National Memorial Arboretum, with the land blessed with sand from Ayr in Scotland after a walk by two ex-servicemen.

The fundraising effort for the monument has continued, with a Just Giving page opened to raise £10,000 towards the monument.

Winston White, chair of the National Caribbean Monument Charity spoke about the significance of the groundbreaking and what he hoped the monument would achieve.

He said: “Today is a momentous day as we get one step closer to installing a memorial in recognition of the service and sacrifices made by Caribbean men and women in the British Armed Forces.

“Thousands of people journeyed across the ocean from the Caribbean to support the UK during both world wars, serving valiantly alongside personnel from Britain and across the Commonwealth, supporting this country in its hour of greatest need.

"Today, Caribbean personnel continue to make a significant contribution to the British Armed Forces and our aim is for the memorial to instil a lasting cultural and educational legacy for present and future generations, ensuring that these inspirational stories are preserved forever more.”

Beverly Lindsay, Vice Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony

Sponsored by The National Caribbean Monument Charity, the new memorial will commemorate the service of Armed Forces personnel from the Caribbean when it is installed and dedicated at the 150-acre garden and woodland site.

It will sit alongside the National Memorial Arboretum's more than 400 existing memorials dedicated to those who have served in the Armed Forces, emergency services and community voluntary groups.

The Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said: “The National Caribbean Monument is a fitting tribute to the thousands of men and women from the Caribbean who served in the British Armed Forces during both World Wars, subsequent conflicts and indeed those that continue to serve as personnel around the world today.

Andy Street said the monument would be a fitting tribute to all those who had served their country

“Once complete, this imposing sculpture will be a fantastic addition to the National Memorial Arboretum, our nation’s year-round remembrance space where we preserve for future generations these important stories of heroism.

"The National Caribbean Monument will take its place alongside over 400 other memorials to those who have served our country.”

“We will forever be grateful for the unyielding efforts they made to protect the freedoms that we hold dear.

"This poignant and permanent memorial to their service and sacrifice will ensure we never neglect nor forget their contribution.

"As Mayor of such a wonderfully diverse region, blessed with a substantial Caribbean diaspora population, I was keen to support this initiative so I’m delighted to see this project come to fruition.”