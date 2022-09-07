Notification Settings

Armed police maintain siege at Staffordshire house day after reports of man with crossbow

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

Police remain at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property in Tamworth.

Cross Street, Kettlebrook
Armed police responded to reports of "a man with a crossbow" on Tuesday morning.

Cross Street, Kettlebrook, Tamworth, was blocked off as Staffordshire Police responded to the incident, and it currently remains closed.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers remain at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property on Cross Street in Kettlebrook, Tamworth.

"We were called to the address at 10.30am yesterday following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

"The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

"He has since engaged with specially-trained negotiators who remain at the scene.

"No one has been reported injured.

"A temporary road closure remains in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible.

"We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their understanding and patience throughout this time."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

