Armed police maintain siege at Staffordshire house day after reports of man with crossbow

Cross Street, Kettlebrook

Armed police responded to reports of "a man with a crossbow" on Tuesday morning.

Cross Street, Kettlebrook, Tamworth, was blocked off as Staffordshire Police responded to the incident, and it currently remains closed.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers remain at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property on Cross Street in Kettlebrook, Tamworth.

"We were called to the address at 10.30am yesterday following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

"The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

"He has since engaged with specially-trained negotiators who remain at the scene.

"No one has been reported injured.

"A temporary road closure remains in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible.