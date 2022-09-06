Campaigners call for improved road markings and signage on busy road

Campaigners have been calling for improved road markings and signage

They say there have been 10 accidents in the last year, but a simple solution could reduce that significantly.

They’re calling for white lines on the slip roads to more clearly mark out lanes, and arrows for direction of travel.

They also want countdown markers on the dual carriageway to alert drivers they’re approaching a junction.

Anthony Du Guay was recently involved in a collision on the slip road approaching the A38 which led to his car being written off.

Mr Du Guay’s wife and one of his two children were in the car with him at the time, and he said it’s left him anxious about driving.

He explained: “As we went round the entry slip road we encountered another car coming the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road – and had no choice but to run straight into it.

“All the airbags deployed and it was pretty horrific.

“When we spoke to the driver afterwards, he said he thought it was a two-lane road, and had come to the right hand side to rejoin the A38 northbound.”

Mr Du Guay’s family suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

He said: “My wife had some neck problems, I just had some superficial surface burns form the airbags.

“My son was in the car as well, and we were all a bit shocked from it. We have to use this road every day, everywhere we go, so it’s quite scary now.

“It makes me feel it’s unsafe driving or going anywhere. I have to take it really carefully, driving down it at 10 miles per hour.

“We’re waiting for it to happen again – because it happens all the time.

“On our village Facebook group people report accidents there every week, so it’s only a matter of time before something much worse happens.”

He added: “I’m hoping for a double white line in the middle of the road, and arrows on the road surface to tell drivers which way they’re supposed to be driving.

“For people who aren’t familiar with the road, it will make them aware they’re supposed to stay left and obey the rules of the road.”

Daniel Bryan organised the protest. He said he’d been campaigning for years but to date nothing’s been done.

He said: “On the slip road, there are no proper road markings. This results in people coming off the A38, crossing lanes and causing head-on collisions.

“There have been 10 incidents on this road in the last 12 months, some of which have required the attention of the emergency services.

“There are two things we demand – first, the A38 has to have proper warning signs alerting drivers to the exit on the slip road.

“There are no warning signs there, and that is criminal neglect. We need that and we need it now.

“Secondly, we need the road on the slip road repaired and properly marked out to make it clear it is not a dual carriageway. It is a twin carriageway.

“Simple demands, easy to do.

“The markers on the main road alert drivers to the fact they’re approaching an exit. All along the A38, on a trunk road, those green markers alert drivers. Drivers then slow down to take the exit.

“The remarkable fact is on the A38 here there are no signs, so drivers don’t know the exit is there until it’s too late. They then come off too fast and can’t negotiate the turn.”

Jodie Burgess, 37, also lives nearby and has three young children. She said the number of accidents on the slip road was a worry for her.

“With three young children, I’m scared to drive down the road. I’m constantly trying to brake, prepare myself incase there’s an accident.

“Every weekend the ambulance gets called, the police get called, people end up in Burton hospital.

“If they could just do the lines that would be a problem solved – I don’t know why something so easy can’t be solved and reduce all these accidents, and near deaths really.

“Everyone’s scared to drive it. We have to go down the country lanes to Lichfield.

“I watched a lory swing over the road and it nearly took out a car – I’m quite a confident driver but it’s making me onerous.”

National Highways programme development manager, Ian Doust said he the highways body is working with the county council to address the issue.

He said: “We appreciate the concerns raised by the local community and we are working closely with Staffordshire County Council to identify next steps and are assisting them in rectifying the issues raised regarding safety on Hilliards Cross.”

Staffordshire County Council said it had already introduced some safety measures, and would be introducing more shortly.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways at Staffordshire County Council, said: “We are aware of residents concerns about road safety at the location and are working closely with National Highways on a number of improvements.

“We have already installed temporary signs on the slip road to advise drivers leaving the A38 of the approaching two-way road system.

“Crews will also be making a number of repairs to the road, refreshing road markings, installing additional signs and cutting back hedges to improve visibility.

“Crews hope to be able to carry out the work in September.”

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has been campaigning on the issues for a number of years.

When contacted about the most recent campaigning, he said: “There have been numerous issues regarding the A38 and over the years, I have met residents and officials at Highways England regarding these.

“We are in contact with Highways England regarding the need for additional markers and signage, but I am awaiting to hear back from the agency.

“I share the concerns of local residents and the problems along the A38 are now being exacerbated by heavy construction traffic arising from work on the HS2 railway nearby.”

In November 2021 he joined with Burton MP Kate Kniveton (formerly Kate Griffiths) and South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler to call for improvements to the A38.

Speaking at the time, Kate Kniveton said: “Speeding on this road has been a perennial issue, and a number of slip roads are small and hazardous to traffic exiting and entering the dual carriageway.