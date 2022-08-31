Charity welcomes former MP as trustee

Jeremy Lefroy

Jeremy Lefroy, former MP for Stafford, has been appointed as a trustee at the Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

The charity provides support for voluntary groups in the county.

The charity issues £1 million in grants from philanthropists, business, central government and local authorities to the voluntary sector each year.

It plans to double this figure within five years.

Mr Lefroy said: “The Community Foundation is making a real difference across multiple voluntary groups and organisations across the county, and I’m humbled to have been invited to join as trustee to support the team."

He said his accountancy experience would enable him to advise the foundation on its investments.

But he believed his knowledge of the county would be his main attribute in knowing how to raise money and how to distribute it.

Mr Lefroy was behind the launch of the Stafford Together community fund which does similar work in the borough of Stafford.

"I have got a real understanding of the needs of the voluntary sector and the great work they do, especially the smaller groups whereby a £250 grant means so much," he said.

Mr Lefroy said while it was always rewarding to give out the grants, it was even more important to raise the money.

"Giving is good but getting the money is great," he said.

"I have recently fund-raised via multiple long-distance walks, and I have a simple message for people and businesses on behalf of Stafford Together and now the Community Foundation."

Mr Lefroy appealed for businesses and individuals to support the charity.

"Volunteers are the backbone of society, and they need help," he said.

"Please think of what you can do to help. Contact me, I will visit your offices and tell you more."

Community Foundation chief executive Steve Adams said he was delighted Mr Lefroy had joined the charity.