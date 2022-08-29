Ukrainian Independence Day celebrated by 50 refugees and their sponsor families in Stafford

Milford Cricket Club and Let's Cook Ukraine representatives in Stafford

The Ukrainians were joined by their English hosts to enjoy music, games and a cooking competition.

The event at Milford Hall Cricket Club on Wednesday, August 24, marked the signing of the Ukrainian Declaration of Independence 31 years earlier in 1991, and was all the more poignant due to Russia's recent invasion.

Co-vice chairman of the cricket club John Nunan said: "We have a great space and facility here, and the skills set to help make something like the celebration happen. We were very happy to be involved."

Let's Cook! Ukraine provided the food with Oksana Harris bringing a taste of home with her spicy carrots, roasted veggies, grilled tortillas, smoked salmon and mackerel with lemon and mustard.

She said: "I always say food is the way to express love, but you know, no matter how full your stomach is, if you are not free, this means nothing. That is why we must win the right to be independent. That is why the celebration to mark this day is so important.”

Event sponsors included Pickering & Butters Solicitors, C.Residential Estate Agents, A. Hindle & Sons Butchers, Whitebridge Wines and Titanic Brewery.

Liubov Danko who arrived in Stafford in May and has left behind a 29-year-old volunteer son, enjoyed the event.

She said: “It was a wonderful holiday of communicating with wonderful people, with a big heart, a sincere boundless soul, with you, the English. I am thrilled and very happy to have such friends.

"I want to thank all the English people for their hospitality, sympathy, kindness and help, especially my sponsors, Geoff and Hazel. My day started with a beautiful bouquet of sunflowers and a picture that they bought especially for me for such an important holiday of Ukraine’s Independence Day. It is worth a lot."

Hazel said: "The food at the celebration was delicious, I’m amazed at how a small team managed to produce so much for so many."