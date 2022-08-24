Luxury weekend getaway experience launched for Weston Park autumn events

Weston Park is launching a new House Party weekend experience for two

Guests at the country fair on September 17 and 18 and the historic rally festival on October 15 and 16 are being offered the rare opportunity to book into the stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border for a luxury weekend getaway at the heart of the action.

The new house party packages feature a drinks reception, a sumptuous dinner in the dining room and two nights accommodation in one of Weston Park’s bedrooms, which have hosted world leaders and royalty.

Weekend tickets for both events are included in the package which will also see Weston’s new Cellar Bar open for a nightcap, and the Granary Brasserie will also be taking bookings for a relaxed meal on the first night.

Andrea Webster, Weston Park’s marketing manager, said: “Our country fair and the historic rally festival are hugely popular events and see people travel from all over the country to attend.

“We really wanted to offer visitors the opportunity to stay with us during these two weekends and experience the wonder of Weston. It’s a chance for guests to relax into their own stately home for a weekend and be close to all the action.

“Head chef Anna Moore has crafted delicious seasonal menus for both occasions featuring produce grown and reared on the estate to be served in Weston’s impressive dining room. Guests can then kick back and relax before enjoying more of the action the following day.”

The country fair features gundog events and clay shooting competitions as well as live music inside the Folk Roots Festival.

The historic rally festival takes place on October 15 and 16, featuring up to 80 specially selected cars, starting at rally HQ in Telford Town Park.

There are stages at the Ironbridge Power Station site before the cars then head to Weston Park to take on the famous RAC stages – in the dark.

On Sunday, the cars will again take on the Weston stages, including the water splash, and visitors will be able to see the cars and meet the drivers at the new meet and greet area.

Entertainment includes trade stands, club displays and a fun fair.

The country fair house party package is available for £750 and includes two nights accommodation, breakfast, a drinks reception, sumptuous dinner and weekend tickets for the event.

The historic rally festival house party package costs £675 per double room.

For those who want a self-catering option, there are also luxury self-contained cottages on the estate which are available to rent for the weekend.

Pink Cottage, The Gardener’s Bothy, The Potting Shed and the Knoll Tower, which sleep two, are available for £535 for a two-night stay, and the Temple of Diana, which sleeps six, will cost £1,000 for a two-night stay.

All cottage bookings include weekend tickets for the rally festival.