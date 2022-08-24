Drayton Manor Resort calls on people to help name newborn Tapir

The Tapir

Zookeepers at Drayton Manor Resort, based in Drayton Basset, welcomed the male baby Tapir last week, starting a new family for parents, Fifi and Carlos.

Latest footage of the Tapir family shows a heart-warming encounter between Fifi and her new son, as they both appear to enjoy a nutritious lunchtime meal together.

The resort is calling for animal-lovers far and wide to help pick the perfect name for the new arrival, and hundreds of participants have already been making their selections on social media.

Chris Mitchell, head of zoo operations, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed our new-born South American Tapir to join the wonderful family of animals at Drayton Manor, and it’s great to see our new arrival getting to know his surroundings!

“Our commitment to conservation is vital for many endangered species from across the globe, particularly those found in the Amazon Rainforest, which has recently hit its highest deforestation rate in six years.

“We're dedicated to preventing the extinction of beautiful animals worldwide, and being able to watch adorable babies interact with their families whilst knowing we are helping to boost the numbers of a vulnerable species is truly remarkable.

“We hope to continue expanding our animal families in the future, and we can’t wait to see which name our guests choose for the new baby Tapir!”