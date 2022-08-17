Care home and apartment plan for former Great Wyrley day centre

The former day centre which will be knocked down. Photo: Google

Plans have been submitted to South Staffordshire District Council for the new development on Walsall Road which could boast a cinema.

It would see a gym, hairdressing salon, library and bistro built within the care home to "improve the quality of life" for residents, if backed.

And the development would employ 70 staff who will operate across two shifts, 8am to 8pm and 8pm to 8am, with 45 in the day and 25 at night.

The home and the 32 apartments would be connected through a central access which leads to the bistro which both sets of people can use.

And the flats will be provided with the specialist care and support "to allow the residents to live a normal life as possible" with support if required.

A statement, provided by the planners, said: "The proposed development of a specialist care facility, and apartments in this location is ideally suited in many ways, both in terms of the location, and its proposed form.

"The proposed development will ensure that the local communities have access to the specialist care this home, and apartments can bring. (And the care home) will ensure that the resident’s quality of life is greatly enhanced within a comfortable, and an ideal location, within easy reach of an established community with whom they can maintain there links and involvement."

"The introduction of the central link with a bistro, will encourage residents to make use of this facility, and bring the communities together."

Meanwhile the garden areas will be designed to incorporate both formal gardens and not-so formal gardens around the care home – including areas where residents can maintain there own area if desired, or grow vegetables for use in the home.