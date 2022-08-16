Popular triathlon event set to return to region

Competitors will face three different challenges as they transition from swimming to cycling to running

The Half Ironman 70.3 2023 triathlon will return on Sunday, June 11, with the first-timer friendly course beginning at Chasewater reservoir,

Organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), the Ironman races have earned a reputation as being one of the most prestigious, challenging and unique races in the world.

Each event is in three stages with a swim, bike ride and a marathon with set lengths and times and the courses are half the distance of the full Ironman triathlons and a great opportunity for participants to test their stamina before the big day.

Competitors in the 2022 race head out into Chasewater on the swim leg

Start times are yet to be announced however the Staffordshire triathlon begins at Chasewater reservoir with an anti-clockwise swim that is 1.2 miles long.

The bike ride will then take place following a one-loop 56 mile bike course that runs through the heart of the Staffordshire countryside and to the Cannock Chase area.

The ride out of Chasewater will take competitors along the Staffordshire countryside

The course then continues towards Stafford town centre through Great Haywood and Tixall and culminates in a run of a two-and-a-half-loop 13.1 mile course along the River Sow into Stafford town centre and onwards towards Stafford Castle.

The price for general entry is £278, with £445 for relay entries, with a 9.25 per cent processing fee and athletes must be 18 years of age on the day of the race.