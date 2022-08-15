Notification Settings

Stone couple celebrate 71 years of happy marriage

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshirePublished:

Two residents at a care home in Stone are celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary and have shared their secret to a happy marriage.

Roy and Jean Ellerton

Shoemaker Place residents Roy and Jean Ellerton celebrated their anniversary on August 1 and were thrown a special celebration to mark the huge milestone.

Roy said: "Our wedding was at Trentham church. We had a little incident on the day – my wife got to the church first!

"I was being driven to the church and we passed the pub and the driver suggested we go for a pint which meant my wife was waiting for me, which wasn’t a very good start. Anyway, the wedding went well, and we went away for a week."

Despite the minor wedding day hiccup, Jean still constantly tells him that she loves him, still affectionately refers to him as ‘Buggerlugs’ and ‘her Gem’.

Roy said: "We’ve had a wonderful life. We had two children, twins Mark and Diane, and a marvellous cat called Monty.

"Diane is wonderful, unfortunately our son Mark died when he was 40 years old, which made a vast difference to our lives.

"That was the big challenge we had. We had a lovely, detached bungalow that was designed by Jean’s father and me, and apart from losing Di’s twin brother, we’ve had a marvellous life."

When asked what he thought the secret of a happy marriage was, Roy said: "The love we have, and being true to each other. If I could offer some advice to newlyweds today, I’d say don’t rush into things and take the time to create happiness.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

