Summer festival to take place under the sun this weekend

Jordan Middleton, Shaun Middleton and Dan Middleton from Hednesford in Partnership and Hednesford Lions

The annual Summer Festival at Hednesford Park will take place on Saturday, August 13.

It will feature a fun fair, market stalls, charity stalls, a food zone and some fantastic vehicles on show in the transport area.

Magical Mayhem, a children's entertainment show, will also join the festival once again in the Kids Zone.

Attendance at the event is completely free and it will run from 11am to 4pm.

Band GINEVA will kick the day off and the Ellise Locke Dance Company will perform throughout the day.

There will also be a visit from the Star Wars characters from North Staffs Stormtrooper Garrison (NSSG), who will be on hand to say hello and pose for photos.

NSSG will be helping Hednesford Centennial Lions Club raise funds for projects, events and activities that will all be based in the Hednesford community.

Shaun Middleton, chair of Hednesford in partnership, said: "We are extremely pleased to be welcoming this year the display team of the Battle of Britain memorial flight. At around 3.10pm, we will have a fantastic fly past by a black RAF Hurricane PZ865.

"This aircraft was the last MkII C Hurricane to be built and flown by the RAF. Pilot Mark Long is thrilled to be visiting the Cannock Chase district and Hednesford Summer Festival with this fabulous aircraft."

Lesley from Hednesford in partnership added: "Saturday is going to be a special day, it’s such a fantastic free event for all the family and the highlight of the town's calendar.

"Our event attracts visitors from all over the district and further afield so it’s great for the town.

"The weather forecast is looking good now so we hope everyone will pop along and have a great time in the park with us."