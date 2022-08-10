More than eight in 10 dental practices not accepting new NHS patients, figures show

Data revealed by the BBC showed 179 sites out of 214 – or 83 per cent – were not accepting more people on their books amid an industry crisis.

NHS chiefs said the pandemic is estimated a year's worth of appointments have been lost owing to lockdown and infection prevention measures.

Around nine in 10 practices, or 80 out of 86, in Staffordshire were not accepting patients. In Sandwell, it had the same rate with 35 out of 39 sites.

Meanwhile it was almost seven in 10, with 25 out of 37, in Dudley. In Walsall, it was around seven in 10 with 18 out of 27, and in Wolverhampton it was almost nine in 10 with 21 out of 24 contacted.

Health chiefs have said people have been turning to "DIY dentistry" if they're unable to get an appointment.

The survey, conducted by the British Dental Association and the BBC, found the majority of practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients.

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the British Dental Association's general dental practice committee, said: "NHS dentistry is at a tipping point, with millions unable to get the care they need and more dentists leaving with every day that passes.

"We're seeing the results of years of chronic neglect, set into overdrive by the pressures of the pandemic. The question now is will ministers step up before it's too late?

"Nothing we've heard from government to date gives us any confidence this service has a future.

"Without real reform and fair funding NHS dentistry will die, and our patients will pay the price."

A spokesperson for NHS England, Midlands, added: "During the pandemic it is estimated 12 months’ worth of appointments were lost owing to lock downs and infection prevention and control measures.