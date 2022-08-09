Notification Settings

Weston Park gets cash windfalls from two charity trusts

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

The Wynn Foundation and The Arts Society Wrekin have both donated to Weston Park to support its educational programme.

areth Williams, Nicky Lipscome (Arts Society Wrekin), Natasha Branston and Luke Feehan from the Wynn Foundation
Weston Park, an educational charity, gives children access to Educating Kids Outdoors (EKO) which includes a Forest School.

The Arts Society Wrekin offered support for Creative Arts sessions totalling £2,000 to a number of schools which they identified through their Young Arts programme and the Wynn Foundation gave £3,000 for travel support.

This meant EKO could approach schools to offer help with coach costs with local company Elcocks offering a highly competitive rate to bring the opportunity of a visit to Weston within reach of even more schools.

Natasha Branston, the founder of EKO said: “Weston is an exceptional place offering masses of educational opportunities for children to enjoy and we are delighted by the generosity of the The Arts Society Wrekin and the Wynn Foundation.”

Gareth Williams, Curator and Head of Learning to the Weston Park Foundation said: “With EKO we have created a relevant, curricular based offer for children to get the most of being outside the classroom including Forest School. We are enormously grateful to both The Arts Society Wrekin and the Wynn Foundation for this vital support for schools.”

The funds have enabled over 300 local children so far to visit the estate as part of curricular based learning.

Adam Smith

