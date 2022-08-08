Legion of teddy bears including a Paddington designed by Jeremy Clarkson's mother going under the hammer

A classic Paddington Bear

Shirley Clarkson's Paddington Bear is a mere cub compared to the two French fashion dolls dating back to 1870 which are now up for auction.

Bear designed by Jeremy Clarkson’s mum among toy treasures found hidden away in major collection

The Toy and Nostalgia sale a Bishton Hall, Hansons Auctioneers’ country house saleroom at Wolseley Bridge, on September 5 and 6 will attract collectors from across the world.

Hansons’ consultant doll and teddy bear valuer Janet Rawnsley said: "There were some lovely items hiding in the middle of the boxes amid balls of wool, broken toys and some cheap dolls. I have painstakingly sifted through all the boxes and it’s been worth it.

Quality finds include a first-issue 1971 Paddington bear made at a cottage factory started by Clarkson’s mum, Shirley Clarkson. It’s set for auction with an estimate of £60-£80.

Janet, a keen doll collector who has written books on the subject, said: “Paddington emerged, unused and in mint inside his original shipping bag. I have never seen one in unused condition as they were generally loved and played with - like mine which I still have! The original Dunlop boots, felt hat and coat are pristine.

“The very first Paddington bear soft toy was designed by Shirley Clarkson as a Christmas present for her children, Joanna and Jeremy.

"They proved so popular with Joanna and her friends that Mrs Clarkson went on to make many more Paddington teddies, lovingly hand-stitched in her kitchen. So many people liked them her company, Gabrielle Designs, was granted a licence to sell them in the UK in 1972. Mrs Clarkson agreed royalties with Paddington Bear’s creator Michael Bond.”

Paddington is just one highlight in a sale which covers 150 years of toy history. It includes two French fashion dolls dating back to circa 1870, estimate £300-£500 each, dolls’ houses and related ephemera, pre-war dolls, post-war baby boomer dolls, modern post-1970s dolls and beyond.