Thousands of people expected for return of the Sandon Fete and Transport Show

The show will take place at the Cricket Ground in Sandon this Saturday for the first time in three years due to poor weather and then the Covid-19 pandemic. August 6
Thousands of people are expected to visit the show which will feature a fun fair, a large car boot sale, more than 100 classic and vintage vehicles entered, a mini farm, traditional fete stalls a dog show.
Entertainment on the day will be provided by the Stafford, Stone and Uttoxeter Morris Men.
Richard Dewberry, from the show, said: "Sandon Fete has a long history having been started in the mid-1940s by the local branch of the Royal British Legion to raise funds for British service personnel and their families after the Second World War.
"It is a wonderful rural event for all the family with traditional stalls and games, horse and cart demonstration, a dog show, fairground rides, a beer tent, together with entertainment from Uttoxeter and Stafford Morris Dancers.
"This year funds will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Sandon Church."
Admission will be £2 per person, with children under 12-years-old free-of-charge, and car boot pitches cost £10 per car and £15 for medium and large vans.