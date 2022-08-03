Thousands of people expected for return of the Sandon Fete and Transport Show

Sandon Fete Committee - James Griffiths

The show will take place at the Cricket Ground in Sandon this Saturday for the first time in three years due to poor weather and then the Covid-19 pandemic. August 6

Thousands of people are expected to visit the show which will feature a fun fair, a large car boot sale, more than 100 classic and vintage vehicles entered, a mini farm, traditional fete stalls a dog show.

Entertainment on the day will be provided by the Stafford, Stone and Uttoxeter Morris Men.

Richard Dewberry, from the show, said: "Sandon Fete has a long history having been started in the mid-1940s by the local branch of the Royal British Legion to raise funds for British service personnel and their families after the Second World War.

"It is a wonderful rural event for all the family with traditional stalls and games, horse and cart demonstration, a dog show, fairground rides, a beer tent, together with entertainment from Uttoxeter and Stafford Morris Dancers.

"This year funds will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Sandon Church."