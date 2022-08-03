Search for suspect after weed farm busted by police in Hednesford

The farm was found at a property off Station Road in Hednesford

Officers made the find at a property off Station Road in Hednesford following reports of suspicious activity.

A suspect left the property shortly after officers arrived.

He is described as a white male, in his 20s, with short dark hair and stubble.

Officers believe the offender is of Eastern European origin and was wearing a white top and black trousers.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for information after a large cannabis grow was found in a property in Hednesford.

"Police were called shortly after 9am on Tuesday to a property off Station Road in Hednesford following reports of suspicious activity.

"Officers attended and found approximately 100 mature cannabis plants spanning all the bedrooms in the property as well as further new plants in the loft area.

"The plants have been seized and the electrical supply isolated.

"Officers are currently conducting inquiries locally and urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 156 of 2 August.