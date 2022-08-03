Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search for suspect after weed farm busted by police in Hednesford

By Nathan RoweStaffordshirePublished:

A weed farm containing approximately 100 plants has been unearthed by police.

The farm was found at a property off Station Road in Hednesford
The farm was found at a property off Station Road in Hednesford

Officers made the find at a property off Station Road in Hednesford following reports of suspicious activity.

A suspect left the property shortly after officers arrived.

He is described as a white male, in his 20s, with short dark hair and stubble.

Officers believe the offender is of Eastern European origin and was wearing a white top and black trousers.

The farm was found at a property off Station Road in Hednesford

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for information after a large cannabis grow was found in a property in Hednesford.

"Police were called shortly after 9am on Tuesday to a property off Station Road in Hednesford following reports of suspicious activity.

"Officers attended and found approximately 100 mature cannabis plants spanning all the bedrooms in the property as well as further new plants in the loft area.

"The plants have been seized and the electrical supply isolated.

"Officers are currently conducting inquiries locally and urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 156 of 2 August.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Hednesford
Crime
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News