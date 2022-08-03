Notification Settings

A34 near Stafford will be closed in both directions overnight for work on giant Pets At Home centre

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

The A34 will be closed in both directions overnight on Wednesday, August 10, for the construction o a new roundabout outside the giant new Pets At Home site.

The giant new Pets at Home site

Between 8pm and 6am both directions of the A34 between Yarlet Lane and the Redhill roundabout will be closed with motorists being diverted via A51, A518, A513 & vice versa.

Access to Redhill Business Park will be maintained from the Redhill roundabout northbound only, with vehicles exiting it needing to go southbound. Access to all other properties will be along the southbound carriageway from the A51 junction.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "This is a major road project but vital in providing adequate access to the development and maintaining good traffic flow to traffic on the A34.

"Next week’s closure has been scheduled overnight and at a quieter period on the network, and a range of works coordinated during the closure to minimise disruption."

He added: "“We’d like to remind people travelling on this route during the closure to allow additional time and would like to thank people for their patience."

All highway works are due to be completed in summer 2023, however, the site will open with half a roundabout initially ready for when the building will be handed over and become operational.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

