Weekend of classics in store at Arboretum proms event

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished:

Lovers of classical music are being invited to enjoy a weekend at a place of peace and reflection.

There will be two nights of lively orchestral music at the National Memorial Arboretum
The Summer Proms returns to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas on Saturday and Sunday with a packed programme of musical favourites, from Elgar’s rousing Pomp and Circumstance No.1, to a classical twist on ABBA Magic.

Across the two evenings, audiences will hear a selection of proms favourites and modern classics performed by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and accompanied by Soprano Louise Callinan, set against the memorials, gardens and landscape of the Nation’s year-round place to remember.

Louise Callinan was the first Australian to be accepted into the Young Artist Program at the Opéra National de Paris and said the weekend would be one to remember.

She said: “There is nothing quite like the atmosphere when you’re performing to an enraptured audience that is waving flags while experiencing the magic of live music under the stars.

"These evenings will be particularly special, with the dulcet tones of a military band set against the impressive backdrop of the iconic Armed Forces Memorial.”

Mark Ellis, interim lead at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “The Summer Proms are a fantastic opportunity for people to experience the National Memorial Arboretum in a different way, and we look forward to putting on a first-class experience for everyone that comes."

Tickets cost £33 and can be purchased via the Arboretum’s website at thenma.org.uk/summerproms.

Ticket holders will be admitted to the event area from 6pm ahead of the start of performances at 8pm, with the event scheduled to end at 10.30pm.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

