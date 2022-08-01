Host of activities on offer at fun day in Staffordshire

A fun day will be held in Beacon Park, Lichfield on Wednesday

A highlight of the park’s summer calendar, the event features inflatables, a carousel, activity and food stalls, a barefoot walk and games.

Children can bring along their teddy bears and compete in the free teddy races, including ted on the head, the teddy sprint, and teddy wanging.

There will also be races in celebration of the Commonwealth Games to include older children and adults such as a 25m sprint, hurdles, soft javelin and long jump.

Singer Michael Bown will perform some popular songs and the parks team community gardeners will be selling summer bedding plants.

The fun day, which takes place from 11am to 3pm, is free although there are charges for some individual activities.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Councillor Andy Smith, said: “There will be lots for all the family to enjoy at the fun day in Beacon Park on Wednesday.