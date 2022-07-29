Notification Settings

Lichfield District Council reveals plans to change parish borders

By Adam Smith

Lichfield District Council is planning to change the borders of its parishes.

The current map of Lichfield

Earlier this year residents and interested organisations commented on existing parish boundaries and to suggest proposals for change as part of a Community Governance Review.

After considering all responses received there are some recommendations for changes in Lichfield City, Fradley and Streethay Parish and Longdon Parish.

The first proposal sees the merging of Lichfield City’s three small one-member wards with larger adjacent wards making the ratio of electors to councillors more even.

Garrick Road Ward would be incorporated into Chadsmead Ward, Burton Old Road Ward would be incorporated into Stowe Ward and Pentire Road Ward would be incorporated into Boley Park Ward.

Fradley and Streethay are geographically separate communities both experiencing significant growth and the second proposal is that Fradley and Streethay be separated into Fradley Parish and Streethay Parish with Fradley Parish Council comprising 9 members and Streethay Parish Council comprising 5 members.

The third proposal recommends reducing the number of members of Longdon Parish Council from 11 to 9.

To submit your views online visit https://www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/xfp/form/301

The closing date for comments is September 9.









