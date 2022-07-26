Enterprise hub plan for historic Tamworth building

The Co-op in Tamworth. Picture: Pesky Seagull Aerial Photography

Tamworth Borough Council plans to develop a second enterprise hub in the mid-19th century section of the former Co-operative Society building in Colehill.

The development is part of Tamworth Borough Council’s plans to transform the heart of Tamworth town centre. The new Enterprise Centre will complement the existing well-used and over-subscribed Tamworth Enterprise Centre at Philip Dix House in Corporation Street.

The redevelopment will provide affordable serviced offices, collaboration space, hot desks and meeting rooms in the heart of Tamworth town centre in the existing shop frontages and upper floors facing Colehill and Church Street of the former Co-operative Society building.

The new facility will have a variety of offices, including larger spaces for businesses to grow into, as well as offices suitable for start-ups.

The plans were submitted by external planning consultants and any changes proposed are designed to retain, enhance and celebrate the building’s Victorian features.

Most of the work proposed is internal and does not require planning permission but there are some minor external alterations needed to improve the appearance and functionality of the building.

Cllr Jeremy Oates, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This development is part of our ongoing plans to transform the heart of Tamworth town centre, thanks to overall regeneration investment of a significant £40m in the town, which includes £21.6m grant from the Government High Streets Fund.