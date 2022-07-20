Parents doing piggyback to their children

A record attempt application has been accepted for Tamworth to enter the biggest piggyback entry with a minimum race distance of 100m. The current record is held by Scouts Australia involving 1,274 participants.

The challenge is part of Tamworth Borough Council’s Community ‘Have-a-Go’ day, which will see the Castle Grounds come alive on Saturday, July 30.

There will be free sports and activities including a brand new 5k fun run, boxing, zorbing, darts, volleyball, community acts, plus live music, as part of this year’s council summer programme of events planned for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games celebrations.

Families are invited to join the first Castle Summer Fest Piggyback Record Attempt, which will be held at 1pm, meeting at the Castle Grounds Activity Centre,opposite the tennis courts. Participants should arrive 30 minutes before the start time so you can be counted.

It is part of Castle Summer Fest – a three-week celebration of sport and entertainment in Tamworth Castle Grounds from July 22 to August 13.

This will include showing live coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on a large screen during the 10 days of the contest, from July 28-August 8.

A huge variety of sport and entertainment activities has been planned for Castle Summer Fest, including demonstrations, taster sessions and free mass exercise classes led by sports clubs and organisations in the town.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Castle Summer Fest is the biggest event ever organised by Tamworth Borough Council and there’s so much going on during that three-week celebration of sport and entertainment.

“We thought it would be great fun to attempt the world record piggyback run as the perfect opportunity to get people involved in the celebrations for the Commonwealth Games theme and help us get Tamworth in the Guinness World Records.