Day of celebrations to mark Queen’s Baton Relay in Tamworth

Tamworth Castle and its Grounds

Entertainment will include have-a-go community games and sports, performances from local dance groups, the UK’s number one jive and swing band, the Jive Aces, and a headline show from one of Europe’s top Queen tribute bands.

Magic Queen will be bringing their exciting and dynamic show to the large open-air stage currently being erected in the Castle Grounds, including all the big hits such as We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now, We are the Champions and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The band concentrates on sounding like the original artists with the energy, showmanship and audience interaction of a live stage production, for an evening of unforgettable entertainment.

The performance will round off a day of celebration which will see the iconic Queen’s Baton Relay travelling through Tamworth on its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The first official stop on the Tamworth tour is due to see the Queen’s Baton arriving at the Sacred Heart Church in Glascote Heath at around 4.15pm.

It will then travel to the Rawlett School where the first of the Community Batonbearers for Tamworth will carry the Baton into the school to be greeted by a student guard of honour.

A further 31 Community Batonbearers, selected earlier in the year, will then take it in turns to carry the Queen’s Baton in relay from The Rawlett School to Tamworth Castle Grounds.

This will involve a short rolling road closure from around 5.30pm along Comberford Road, Coton Lane, Lichfield Road, Lichfield Street and Holloway, while the Baton is carried through. The Holloway Car Park will be closed all day on July 20.

Festivities in the Castle Grounds will begin at 4pm with a free Tamworth Community Games, made up of sports displays and free taster sessions, with the live music and stage entertainment from 4.45pm.

Just after 6pm, the Baton is due to arrive in the Castle Grounds where it will be met by dignitaries, before it arrives on stage for its final leg of the Tamworth journey, where it will stay until around 7.15pm.

The honour of carrying the Baton onto stage will be given to siblings Ellie and Billy, in memory of their mum, Katie Rigby, who passed away in 2021, aged 39, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re going all out to give the Queen’s Baton Relay a big Tamworth welcome and we’d like to invite everyone to come out and join us for the celebrations.