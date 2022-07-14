Midlands Air Ambulance open day planned but visitors urged to follow advice in heat

A previous Midland Air Ambulance open day

The free event is being held in Tatenhill, near Burton in Staffordshire, but with Sunday set to be one of the hottest days of the year and a Met Office Amber weather warning in place, the charity wants those planning on attending to enjoy the fun-filled family day out to stay safe in the high temperatures.

Some events such as the We Are Telford Carnival have already been called off but Emma Wood, head of fundraising and marketing for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are all looking forward to our first airbase open day event in three years.

"However, the safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff is of the utmost importance to us."

As a result, the charity has some key advice for those visiting to support the lifesaving service.

The charity urges visitors to bring essentials – cool loose clothing, sun cream, a suitable hat and sunglasses.

Visitors are advised to apply sun cream before they arrive at Tatenhill and reapply at regular intervals throughout their visit.

The charity is also urging people to drink plenty of water and there will be plenty of refreshments and water on offer on the day.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Tatenhill Airbase Open Day is set to run between 10am and 4pm and will include static helicopter tours and incident demonstrations from the critical care crew on-board the charity’s lifesaving fleet, food stands, stalls with products from local businesses, and support from other local emergency services.

The event offers free entry and parking for all visitors.