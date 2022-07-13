Tamworth's Morrisons set to receive a major revamp, including these changes

Morrisons in Tamworth has new plans in place

The Marlborough Way store in Tamworth 'will be undergoing a number of changes' a spokeswoman for Morrisons confirmed.

The plans include an upgraded cafe and a new community room.

Morrisons would not disclose the cost of the work but said: "We can confirm the store will be undergoing a number of changes as part of a four to five month development.

"Key changes will include new chilled and frozen cases and upgraded café.

"There will also be new meat and fish departments, as well as bakery and cakeshop, upgraded customer toilets and a new community room."