Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tamworth's Morrisons set to receive a major revamp, including these changes

By Matthew PanterStaffordshirePublished:

A Morrisons store in Staffordshire is set to receive a makeover as part of a five-month development plan.

Morrisons in Tamworth has new plans in place
Morrisons in Tamworth has new plans in place

The Marlborough Way store in Tamworth 'will be undergoing a number of changes' a spokeswoman for Morrisons confirmed.

The plans include an upgraded cafe and a new community room.

Morrisons would not disclose the cost of the work but said: "We can confirm the store will be undergoing a number of changes as part of a four to five month development.

"Key changes will include new chilled and frozen cases and upgraded café.

"There will also be new meat and fish departments, as well as bakery and cakeshop, upgraded customer toilets and a new community room."

The spokeswoman also said there would be a petrol forecourt refresh and car park works.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News