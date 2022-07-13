Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Athletes praised by council as they prepare for Games

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished:

Staffordshire’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes have been sent well wishes by the county’s communities leader with the opening ceremony just days away.

Rebecca Bedford from Yoxall will take part in the para-powerlifting events
Rebecca Bedford from Yoxall will take part in the para-powerlifting events

They will compete across a range of disciplines throughout the event, and Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture Victoria Wilson is urging people to get behind them while they’re enjoying the games.

Staffordshire athletes representing the England team include swimmers Adam Peaty OBE and Greg Butler, athletics stars Ben Williams, Jazmin Sawyers and Shaun Burrows, cyclists Dan Bigham, Hayden Norris, Josie Nelson and Sophie Capewell, netballer Beth Cobden and para powerlifter Rebecca Bedford.

Hayden Norris from Stafford will take to the velodrome in London in cycling events during the Games

Staffordshire will host two events, mountain biking on Cannock Chase trails on August 3 and the cycling time trial through part of South Staffordshire on August 4.

Meanwhile, people are reminded that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay tours Staffordshire next week, beginning in the Staffordshire Moorlands on Monday, July 18 and then on to Stafford Borough on Tuesday, July 19.

The Queen’s Baton Relay then visits East Staffordshire, Lichfield District and Tamworth on Wednesday, July 20, while people in South Staffordshire and Cannock Chase District can enjoy the action on Saturday, July 23.

Councillor Wilson said: “It’s fantastic that we have so many Staffordshire athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“It is a huge achievement for each one of them to represent their country and I’m sure people from near and far will get behind them when they’re competing.

“This will be a truly memorable Games, happening in our area and during the Jubilee year and we’re proud to be hosting two events, helping us to showcase Staffordshire on the international stage.

“Next week the Queen’s Baton Relay will be touring Staffordshire and I’m sure hundreds of people will come out to show their support.”

People can find out more about the Staffordshire athletes by visiting teamengland.org/team-england-athletes

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News