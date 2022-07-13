Athletes praised by council as they prepare for Games

Rebecca Bedford from Yoxall will take part in the para-powerlifting events

They will compete across a range of disciplines throughout the event, and Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture Victoria Wilson is urging people to get behind them while they’re enjoying the games.

Staffordshire athletes representing the England team include swimmers Adam Peaty OBE and Greg Butler, athletics stars Ben Williams, Jazmin Sawyers and Shaun Burrows, cyclists Dan Bigham, Hayden Norris, Josie Nelson and Sophie Capewell, netballer Beth Cobden and para powerlifter Rebecca Bedford.

Hayden Norris from Stafford will take to the velodrome in London in cycling events during the Games

Staffordshire will host two events, mountain biking on Cannock Chase trails on August 3 and the cycling time trial through part of South Staffordshire on August 4.

Meanwhile, people are reminded that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay tours Staffordshire next week, beginning in the Staffordshire Moorlands on Monday, July 18 and then on to Stafford Borough on Tuesday, July 19.

The Queen’s Baton Relay then visits East Staffordshire, Lichfield District and Tamworth on Wednesday, July 20, while people in South Staffordshire and Cannock Chase District can enjoy the action on Saturday, July 23.

Councillor Wilson said: “It’s fantastic that we have so many Staffordshire athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“It is a huge achievement for each one of them to represent their country and I’m sure people from near and far will get behind them when they’re competing.

“This will be a truly memorable Games, happening in our area and during the Jubilee year and we’re proud to be hosting two events, helping us to showcase Staffordshire on the international stage.

“Next week the Queen’s Baton Relay will be touring Staffordshire and I’m sure hundreds of people will come out to show their support.”