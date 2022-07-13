£1.75m improvement work for high rise blocks in Tamworth

Flats in Tamworth

Tamworth Borough Council, in partnership with housing contractor Wates, have started a significant improvement programme with work, seeing a £1.75 million investment to replace soil and ventilation pipes.

The existing soil and ventilation pipes are almost 60 years old and are at the stage where they need replacing to avoid constant repairs and blockages.

Tamworth Borough Council and Wates have held drop-in sessions for all residents of the high rise blocks so that people know what to expect when the works are happening and what facilities they can use as necessary.

Wates are also visiting everyone in each block before the works start, to make sure residents are aware of the impact of the work and what processes will be in place to help the project successfully complete within the timescale.

Councillor Alex Farrell, Cabinet Member for Homelessness Prevention and Social Housing, said: “This incredible investment of £1.75 million from Tamworth Borough Council, is essential to make sure we improve and maintain our high rise homes to a high standard.

“We have been planning for most of last year and have engaged with residents and done as much at this point that we feel we can before starting any works.