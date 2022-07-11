Notification Settings

Cannock school children rewarded for voluntary efforts

By Nathan RoweCannockSchool eventsPublished: Comments

Cannock pupils who gave up their time to help their local community have received awards acknowledging their efforts.

Lynn Evans, community officer for parks and open spaces, with from the front, pupils Bailey, 9; Caitlyn, 9; Mila, 9; Jayden, 8; Jack, 9; Chloe, 9; Harriet, 9; Ruby, 8, and Morgan, 9
Students at Littleton Green Community School, in Huntington, have been volunteering at Hednesford Park every week during the academic year.

They were presented with certificates and medals for their contribution and this year they get an extra special medal for the jubilee.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, Cannock Chase District Council's portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure, said: "We are extremely grateful to the local schools who volunteer in our parks and open spaces.

"We are incredibly lucky to live in such a supportive community.

"Significant projects have been supported by our volunteers including, the centenary commemoration of Hednesford War Memorial and the Queen’s Jubilee raised bed in the signal box garden, which look beautiful.

"I would also like to thank the Forest of Mercia CIC.

"They teach the volunteers the knowledge and skills they need to recycle and use the natural materials in the park, which is great for our environment."

A spokesperson for Forest of Mercia CIC said: "We have enjoyed working with the volunteer groups in the parks and open spaces.

"In Hednesford Park they have been able to create a raised bed with recycled timber and the bright decorations the volunteers have made have added a marvellous touch to the design.

"The groups enjoyed working with hand tools to make the raised bed and this gave them an opportunity to develop team skills and give something back to the community."

Any school, college or community group that are interested in volunteering can email lynnevans@cannockchasedc.gov.uk

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

