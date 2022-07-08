Aldi and Lidl plans return to council after Tesco steps in to seek legal action

The land earmarked for a new Lidl store. Photo: Google

Cannock Chase Council approved applications last year for Aldi to move from its current Market Street site to a timber yard site on Power Station Road and for a new Lidl branch to be built on vacant land near the town’s McDonald’s.

Rival supermarket chains Tesco and Morrisons, who have stores in Rugeley, objected to the plans. In January 2021, just days after they were passed, Tesco challenged the decisions and sought a judicial review (JR).

It was claimed that the council failed to consider policies in its local plan relating to the impact of the proposals on Rugeley town centre. Both new supermarkets have been earmarked for land just outside the town centre.

A report to the planning committee said: “The council took their own counsel advice, which advised the JR threat was credible. The council settled the JR by consent order.”

The previous planning decisions were quashed and both applications returned to the council for re-consideration. Further information has also been put forward by the applicants, including Retail Impact Assessments.

On Wednesday the applications were brought back to the council’s planning committee after being recommended for approval subject to a series of conditions. These include restrictions on the number of product lines and range of facilities that can be offered by the two discount supermarkets.

Robin Williams, who spoke in support of the Aldi application at Wednesday’s meeting, said: “Aldi have an existing store in Rugeley which is now out of date and not properly serving existing loyal customers. The proposal will create a new Aldi on a site not far from the existing store.

“The store will sell the same range and number of goods as the existing store in a much better quality store with car parking. We expect the existing Aldi customers will migrate to the new store.

“We will not continue to use the existing store for retail purposes. These premises will be marketed for a range of other uses.”

Laura Beech, who spoke in support of the Lidl application, said: “The design of the new store, scale, layout and setting are exactly as previously considered by yourselves in 2021. There have been no amendments.

“It is within walking distance of Rugeley town centre and only 300 metres from the shopping area, but considered out of centre. Assessments show that the Lidl application will not have an impact on Rugeley town centre.

“The town centre is healthy with a good level of vitality and viability. The new food stores will engender additional consumer footfall and can have spin-off benefits for the town centre.”

Committee members voted to approve both applications once again.

Councillor Alan Pearson said: “We have passed out of town developments for retail, food and clothes. It is not right one particular retailer should have a monopoly on all the food and we have a mix of residents.

“I have no problem with the recommendations at all. When the power station development is put in people will be walking to the stores.”