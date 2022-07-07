Summer reading challenge ready to get under way in Staffordshire

Kerry Hutchings from Staffordshire libraries

Thousands of children are expected to sign up for the campaign being delivered by Staffordshire County Council’s Libraries Service in partnership with national charity, The Reading Agency and the Science Museums Group.

This year’s theme is Gadgeteers, with children aged two to eleven able to collect stickers along their reading journey, with a medal and certificate when they complete their challenge of reading any six books.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is one of our favourite campaigns of the year. It not only helps to keep children entertained and reading over the summer but is also really important in supporting their overall literacy and language skills.

“This year’s theme is Gadgeteers and promises a whole host of science related fun. We know from previous challenges that children who take part get a real boost in their confidence and self-esteem. This makes them more enthusiastic about reading, and then ready for learning when they return to school in September.

“I’d definitely urge families to drop into their local library, sign up for the challenge and see what other great activities are available.”

The challenge runs over the summer holidays and is free to take part in. Libraries will also be hosting events and activities to complement the challenge and booking for events opens on launch day.