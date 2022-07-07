Notification Settings

Pupils show off musical talent in Great Wyrley

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished:

Schoolchildren showed off their skills and performed to almost 300 people in a musical extravaganza.

Music award winner Harriet Cadman with fellow pupils
The concert was performed by 210 children, aged seven to 11, from Landywood Primary School, in Great Wyrley.

It was held at Great Wyrley Academy in Hall Lane yesterday.

There were individual performances from instruments including the steel pan, glockenspiel, violin, recorder, brass and ukulele.

It was followed by a mass orchestra performance that included all instruments playing at the same time.

During the show, the school presented the Landywood Music Award, for the first time, to promising musician and year six pupil Harriet Cadman for her outstanding efforts in music at Landywood.

She is a member of the choir, a violin player and one of the school’s music ambassadors.

The school's music curriculum was recognised during its recent Ofsted report which did a 'deep dive' in music.

Music lead Claire Ball said: “The music extravaganza concert presented an amazing opportunity for our children to perform to such a large audience in a professional auditorium.

"The children have worked really hard throughout the school year to make this happen.”

Award winner Harriet said. “I’m very proud to have received the Landywood Music Award. It’s great how Landywood offers so many opportunities in music."

Landywood is also hosting an open day on Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.

To book a place or for more information call 01922 270077.

