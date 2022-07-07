Housing plans for former bowling green

The former bowling green site in Crown Road, Stone earmarked for new housing

A former town centre bowling club base could make way for new homes – but community leaders have raised concerns that too many properties are planned for the site.

An application to build 10 homes on land at Crown Street, Stone, has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council.

The bowling club relocated to another green in 2008, a statement submitted as part of the application said.

Six three-bedroom houses have been proposed, alongside two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats. There would also be 20 parking spaces provided.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The development will deliver a mix of bespoke, high quality two and three bedroom homes, positioned within a highly sustainable location, and will make a valuable contribution to local housing supply. The development proposes an efficient use of brownfield land, which will enhance the surrounding area and restore the land historic use.

Members of Stone Town Council have welcomed the prospect of the land being brought back into use.

But they felt 10 homes would be too many for the 0.5 acre site and called for the number proposed to be reduced at their planning consultative committee meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Ken Argyle said: “Anything that uses up derelict ground has to be applauded. It takes away the burden that greenfield sites have been suffering over the past 10 or 12 years.

“Something that puts extra dwellings within the town is a good step forward. I would like to see development on that site.”

But Councillor Rob Kenney said: “I think 10 dwellings is over-intensive. I would rather they cut the number down to eight.

“I think this is normal standard – they go in with an application for more dwellings than they need or require. I would vote against the application given it is over-intensive and get them to reduce the numbers.

Councillor Jim Davies said: “I’m delighted to see something happen at last on what has been a derelict piece of land for a long time. Housing is good to see in the town.

“We agree with the proposal in principle but think it will be over-intensive with 10 dwellings. They should reduce it to eight.”

Town councillors also raised concerns about a separate planning application to convert four two-bedroom flats above retail units in Stone High Street into nine apartments. Six of the proposed flats would be one bedroom properties and three would contain two bedrooms each.