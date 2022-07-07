Cottage to go under the hammer

Gallows End Cottage

Gallows End Cottage in Rodbaston, near Penkridge, is in need of refurbishment work or could be redeveloped – given the appropriate planning permission.

It has a guide price of more than £225,000.

James Rossiter, auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property is set behind a private, gated, driveway and extensive foregardens in a semi-rural area.

“A roomy home, suitable for a large family, we believe the size of the plot – which includes a large rear garden and double garage – would potentially make it suitable for redevelopment.

“Like many properties at auction it is in need of some TLC but we believe there will be many who can see its potential and expect highly competitive bidding."