Cottage to go under the hammer

By John CorserStaffordshirePublished:

A four-bedroom cottage home with extensive gardens in the Staffordshire countryside is featured in Bond Wolfe’s property auction on July 21.

Gallows End Cottage
Gallows End Cottage

Gallows End Cottage in Rodbaston, near Penkridge, is in need of refurbishment work or could be redeveloped – given the appropriate planning permission.

It has a guide price of more than £225,000.

James Rossiter, auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property is set behind a private, gated, driveway and extensive foregardens in a semi-rural area.

“A roomy home, suitable for a large family, we believe the size of the plot – which includes a large rear garden and double garage – would potentially make it suitable for redevelopment.

“Like many properties at auction it is in need of some TLC but we believe there will be many who can see its potential and expect highly competitive bidding."

Gallows End Cottage is among 206 properties appearing in the auction that starts at 9.30am in the Holte Suite at Villa Park. The auction will also be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

