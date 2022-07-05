Fire crews called to school after smoke seen coming from art block

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Codsall Community High School at about 9.10am on Tuesday.

WMFS said it sent two brigade response vehicles and a fire engine to the scene and the firefighters using thermal imaging equipment could see there was heat in a wall space.

A spokesman for WMFS said staff at the school had extinguished the blaze using a fire extinguisher and had isolated the electrics.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

In a statement, Alun Harding, executive headteacher, said: "Smoke was seen coming from the art block but the quick action of students and staff meant that no one was harmed and no significant damage was done.